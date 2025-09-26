TVS Motor Company, a leading global manufacturer of two – and three-wheelers, today announced the establishment of its Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy, reinforcing its long-term vision to deliver premium, future-ready mobility solutions across international markets.

As part of this initiative, TVS Motor has agreed to acquire 100% ownership of Engines Engineering S.p.A., an Italian automotive design and engineering powerhouse known for advanced prototyping, innovation in high-performance motorcycles, and deep experience in MotoGP racing. The acquisition reflects TVS Motor’s commitment to strengthening its design and engineering base to accelerate the creation of next-generation mobility platforms.

The CoE is designed as a concept-to-product innovation hub, seamlessly integrating Engines Engineering’s expertise with TVS Motor’s global R&D capabilities. By uniting diverse engineering teams and expanding access to global talent pools, the CoE will significantly enhance the company’s speed to market, product differentiation, and technological leadership.

In addition to bolstering TVS Motor’s premium and future-ready product pipeline, the CoE will also add new capabilities to Norton Motorcycles, the company’s iconic British marque, supporting its ambition to craft modern luxury motorcycles with cutting-edge performance and design.

Commenting on the development, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “The establishment of the new Italian Global Centre of Excellence marks another milestone in strengthening our capabilities and accelerating our journey to reimagine mobility. By combining the creativity and racing expertise of Engines Engineering with our engineering and design strengths, we are expanding our ability to deliver premium, connected, and electric vehicles that set new global benchmarks. Importantly, this Centre of Excellence further augments Norton’s capabilities, enabling it to advance its craft of exceptional high-performance motorcycles that not only honour its iconic legacy but also elevate its future ambitions.”

Key focus areas of the CoE include:

Design Leadership and Engineering Excellence: Advancing capabilities in digital simulation, rapid prototyping, and modular platform development to set new benchmarks in performance and reliability.

Future Mobility Technologies: Accelerating adoption of AI-driven design tools, advanced material applications, and digital integration to deliver vehicles that are connected, sustainable, and intuitive to use.

Global Talent & Collaboration: Creating a magnet for world-class talent while building an ecosystem that engages universities, startups, technology leaders, and suppliers worldwide to co-develop disruptive solutions and foster innovation at scale.

With this initiative, TVS Motor will be able to reduce product development cycles, enhance design flexibility, and expand its premium portfolio, including high-displacement motorcycles, advanced scooters, and new electric mobility platforms. The expanded engineering depth will also strengthen Norton’s pipeline of high-performance motorcycles, enabling it to further solidify its position as a modern luxury brand.

This approach aligns with the company’s broader aspiration to improve the quality of life for people globally through compelling, sustainable mobility solutions.

