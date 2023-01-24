Two Filipinos vie for gold in ASBC Asian U22 boxing championships

MANILA, Philippines—Filipinos Aaron Jude Bado and Flint Jara advanced to the gold medal round in their respective weight classes in the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday.
Bado stamped his class and handled Malaysia’s Qaiyum Ariffin via unanimous decision, 5-0, in the men’s flyweight semifinal.
Jara, on the other hand, needed to overcome a stiff challenge from Mongolia’s Ganbold Dorjnyambuu by split decision, 3-2, to secure his spot in the men’s bantamweight final.
Bado is expected to have a tougher time in the championship round against home bet Thanarat Saengphet, who breezed past Uzbekistan’s Mukhammadkodir Mamirjonov, 5-0.
Jara takes on Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Altunbek for the bantamweight gold.
Altunbek disposed of Kyrgyzstan’s Islam Torobaev, 5-0, in the semis.
Two other Filipinos Jericho Acaylar and Mark Lester Durens, however, failed to make the finals.
Featherweight Acaylar fell to Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkan by unanimous decision while minimumweight Durens also suffered the same result at the hands of Uzbekistan’s Shodiyorjan Melikuziev.
Melikuziev is one of 10 Uzbeks who will vie for the gold on Wednesday’s final.
RELATED STORIES
Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
SPOOKED! Manjulika, Money Heist Characters Board Aqua Line Metro. To Watch You Need Courage
[ad_1] Home ViralSPOOKED! Manjulika, Money Heist Characters Board Aqua Line Metro. To Watch You Need Courage Viral video: Manjulika was...
Anurag Gupta Appointed as Vice President (VP) and Head of Global Merchant & Network Services, American Express Banking Corp., India
American Express Banking Corp., (AEBC) announced the appointment of Anurag Gupta as the Vice President (VP) and Head of Global...
DPIFF Adulates Special Partners at the Press Conference
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts...
DPIFF Adulates Associate Partners at the Press Conference
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts...
APL Apollo Unveils Ready Box Sections for Faster and Efficient Tubular Construction
APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), one of the leading branded steel tubes manufacturers, has launched Ready Box Sections to...
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Announced the Affiliation with Venerated State Tourism Boards at the Press Conference
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) supported by Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is all set to take the world of cinema by...
Average Rating