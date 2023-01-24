Two Filipinos vie for gold in ASBC Asian U22 boxing championships

MANILA, Philippines—Filipinos Aaron Jude Bado and Flint Jara advanced to the gold medal round in their respective weight classes in the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday.

Bado stamped his class and handled Malaysia’s Qaiyum Ariffin via unanimous decision, 5-0, in the men’s flyweight semifinal.

Jara, on the other hand, needed to overcome a stiff challenge from Mongolia’s Ganbold Dorjnyambuu by split decision, 3-2, to secure his spot in the men’s bantamweight final.

Bado is expected to have a tougher time in the championship round against home bet Thanarat Saengphet, who breezed past Uzbekistan’s Mukhammadkodir Mamirjonov, 5-0.

Jara takes on Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Altunbek for the bantamweight gold.

Altunbek disposed of Kyrgyzstan’s Islam Torobaev, 5-0, in the semis.

Two other Filipinos Jericho Acaylar and Mark Lester Durens, however, failed to make the finals.

Featherweight Acaylar fell to Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkan by unanimous decision while minimumweight Durens also suffered the same result at the hands of Uzbekistan’s Shodiyorjan Melikuziev.

Melikuziev is one of 10 Uzbeks who will vie for the gold on Wednesday’s final.

