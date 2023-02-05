UAAP: Barbie Jamili, former FEU prospect, joins Adamson Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines—Former Far Eastern University prospect Barbie Jamili has joined the Adamson Lady Falcons.

Jamili was welcomed to the San Marcelino campus on Saturday by Adamson coach Jerry Yee and Akari Sports Director Russel Balbacal.

Akari Sports announced Jamili’s acquisition on Sunday.

“Barbie will contribute as an RS, meaning receiver/spiker,” Yee said.

The 19-year-old Jamili will serve a one-year residency and will be eligible to suit up for the Lady Falcons in the UAAP next year.

Jamili, a product of Nazareth School of National University, made quite an impression playing for FEU in the Shakey’s Super League and V-League.

But just last month, FEU volleyball program head Dzi Gervacio bared Jamili did not rejoin the team since coming home to Cebu to attend to a family emergency.

“She left the school. She had an emergency. Her dad was rushed to the hospital so she had to leave, fly back to Cebu even before the break,” said Gervacio told Inquirer over the phone last month.

“We reached out to her when she’s gonna come back. We never heard from her. She hasn’t been back since then ever her stuff is still at the dorm,” Gervacio added.

Jamili was introduced as Akari’s newest brand ambassador on Friday.

“We’ve been helping young players for years now. From volleyball clinics to bringing pocket tournaments closer to the youth in different parts of the country, Akari’s mission has always been to be of assistance to promising talents as they fulfill their dreams,” Balbacal said.

“Barbie joining Akari as ambassador and now as a Lady Falcon just goes to show our commitment to give chances to talented young athletes.”

