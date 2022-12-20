UAAP: CJ Cansino raring to return next season after UP loss

MANILA, Philippines—University of the Philippines guard CJ Cansino is raring to get back on the court after seeing his team fall to Ateneo in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball Finals.

It’s only been five months since Cansino’s surgery but he is already making strides in his recovery.

“It’s been five and a half months since I got surgery and my therapy has been smooth so far. I can’t play full basketball yet, only shooting drills. By February, I’ll be ready to do skills training but everything’s okay,” said Cansino after UP’s 82-75 loss to Ateneo in the deciding Game 3 at Araneta Coliseum on Monday.

Cansino underwent surgery on his right knee after tearing his ACL in May during the team’s final elimination round match against Ateneo in Season 84.

The former UST standout missed last season’s Final Four but came back when it mattered the most in Game 3 of the Season 84 Finals, where the Maroons won the championship on a buzzer-beating triply by JD Cagulangan.

Cansino averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists prior to surgery. He provided 14 crucial points in Game 3 of last season’s finals.

This is not the first time Cansino went under the knife. He also tore his left ACL in 2018 during his rookie year with UST.

Cansino, however, is confident he’ll be able to come back strong than ever with ample time to get ready before Season 86 unfurls next year.

“In my first ACL injury, I only prepared for basketball for three weeks. Now the time is longer before the season, maybe six or eight months? I have a longer time to get ready,” he explained.

Cansino’s return will be a welcome sight next year for UP, which will not have key players Henry Galinato and Zav Lucero, who also suffered an ACL injury in Game 2 last week.

“I hope I can bring what I can to help this team, especially for next season.”

Read Next