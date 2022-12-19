Menu
Search
Array

UAAP Finals: Injured Zavier Lucero draws praise from UP teammates

By: admin

Date:


Zavier Lucero UP Fighting Maroons Game 3 UAAP Finals

UP forward Zavier Lucero shoots a technical free throw in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball Finals. UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Graduating forward Zavier Lucero is leaving on a high note despite University of the Philippines’ failed title retention bid in the UAAP.

Lucero, who had been ruled out of Game 3 due to a torn ACL, made a surprise appearance after he was inserted by coach Goldwin Monteverde with 0.7 tenths of a second left to shoot a technical free throw off an improper bench decorum called against Ateneo for celebrating too early in the court.

With the crowd cheering him on, Lucero sank the free throw in an emotional scene.

The Fighting Maroons warmed up before the game wearing shirts that had “ZAV” written on the front and Lucero’s jersey No. 22 on the back.

“We’re hands down for Zav. Every game, he always gives his 100 percent. Even through pain, he played. We didn’t get what we wanted for him but I’m still so happy with my team,” UP forward Carl Tamayo said after scoring nine points and grabbing nine rebounds in a 75-68 loss to Ateneo in the deciding Game 3.

Season MVP Malick Diouf also had nothing but high praise for Lucero.

“We always knew that Zavier is important for UP. Not just inside but also outside the court because he’s a good guy. As a playmaker, he’s good,” said Diouf.

“For me, I got hurt when I heard what happened to him because there’s just one game left and he got injured, it’s not easy,” he added after finishing with seven points and 19 rebounds.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleSharp’s latest affordable 4K telly series looks rather, well, sharp
Next articleDumping Garbage At Undesignated Locations? Noida Authority To Impose Rs 5000 Fine Or More
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh