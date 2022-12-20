UAAP: James Spencer to return for final year with UP

MANILA, Philippines — James Spencer will return for his final year with University of the Philippines after losing to Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball Finals.

Spencer gave his best in the winner-take-all game on Wednesday with 14 points built on four three-pointers to keep the Fighting Maroons afloat but the Blue Eagles still prevailed, 75-68, and regained the title in front of 21,814 fans at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After playing four UAAP seasons, the Filipino-Aussie winger was quick to express his desire to come back and end his collegiate career by redeeming the Fighting Maroons from a finals setback.

“Yeah. I mean, I’ve been playing this whole season injured so I’d like to get home and just fix that, however long that takes and then yeah, get back at it with the guys,” said Spencer, who was with Zavier Lucero after the loss.

Losing the championship was a tough pill to swallow for Spencer, who believes the Fighting Maroons are a “very talented team” that just failed to play through their strengths.

“It still kinda feels weird that we lost. I think we are a super talented team. Very talented team. I think it’s just at times, we’ve just struggled to take advantage of that and use all the pieces correctly. Move the ball,” he said.

Spencer said it was tough to play two seasons in one year but he promises that the Fighting Maroons will take all the lessons and experience they earned during these unprecedented times to bounce back stronger in Season 86.

“It’s been a lot of work, having two seasons in one year. It’s not the way we want it to end,” he said. “But I won’t let that take away from all the lessons that we’ve learned and all the experiences that we’ve had, like Zav said, all the friendships that we’ve built that’s what we’re gonna take with us. These guys are gonna go their own way and it’s been a hell of a ride.”

As they take a much-needed break, Spencer looks to use the offseason to bring out the better version of himself and his team when he enters the final chapter of his collegiate career next year.

“We’re finally gonna have a whole offseason so a lot more time with the group. A lot more time to build chemistry. I think we’ll be good. We’ll be back there again,” Spencer said.

