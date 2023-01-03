UAAP: Jerom Lastimosa returns to Adamson for final year

MANILA, Philippines—Jerom Lastimosa will finish his collegiate playing career with Adamson despite offers from international leagues.

As confirmed by Adamson University’s official account, Lastimosa chose to play his final year for the Soaring Falcons instead of playing overseas because he wants to gain a diploma before turning pro.

Even before the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament began, talks of Lastimosa playing overseas in the near future already surfaced.

The star guard, who steered Adamson to a Final Four, remained non-committal to returning after their 81-60 loss against Ateneo that ended their campaign last December 7, where he scored only 10 points on a lowly 26.7 percent shooting clip.

After the Falcons’ Final Four exit, Lastimosa said he was “not satisfied” with his collegiate stint as a whole.

“I’m not really satisfied. We didn’t achieve the main goal, which is to reach the finals, but coach [Nash] told us to be proud of ourselves, always. Be proud of all things you did in the seasons,” said Lastimosa.

In returning to Adamson for his final year, Lastimosa also said he wants to give back to the community that cared for him along the way.

In Season 85, Lastimosa averaged 14.8 markers, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The playmaker steered Adamson to a 7-7 record, including a gutsy win over La Salle in the knockout game for a playoff spot, 80-76, where he scored 22 points with the Soaring Falcons’ season on the line.

