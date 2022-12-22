MANILA, Philippines—Olsen Racela has stepped down as Far Eastern University’s head coach after five seasons.

The school announced Racela’s resignation on Thursday just a month after the Tamaraws failed to make the Final Four in the recently-concluded UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

FEU missed the Final Four for the first time since 2012.

The Tamaraws finished in seventh place with a 5-9 record in Racela’s final season at the helm.

Under Racela, FEU compiled a win-loss record of 37-39 including the playoffs.

The PBA legend took over the Tamaraws’ coaching reins from his younger brother Nash in 2016. He steered FEU to four straight Final Four appearances.

FEU has yet to announce Racela’s replacement as of posting time.

