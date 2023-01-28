UAAP: Pido Jarencio plays coy on UST return, says ‘just wait for their announcement’

ANTIPOLO—Despite losing a tight battle against NLEX in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Saturday, Northport team manager Pido Jarencio still wore a smile on his face.

The reason for his smile, though, remains a secret as he played coy when asked about his possible return to UST as head coach in the UAAP.

“Let’s just wait for their announcement,” Jarencio said in Filipino after Batang Pier’s 121-112 loss to the Road Warriors at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

On Friday night, multiple reports said Jarencio may be closing in on a UST return after stepping down as Northport’s head coach.

NCAA Season 98 champion coach Bonnie Tan replaced him in his post while the 58-year-old moved to a team managerial position.

Without denying or confirming the rumors, Jarencio said he was able to speak with UST officials by chance.

“Someway, somehow, I got to talk to them. Nakatsambang usap,” he said. “Just talks for now.”

When asked who he has been in negotiations with, Jarencio mentioned the “Fathers” running UST.

The athletic director of UST is Fr. Rodel Cansancio, O.P.

In his eight-year run as the Growling Tigers’ coach, Jarencio steered UST to a UAAP title in 2006 while only missing the Final Four a total of two times in 2008 and 2010.

When he was questioned about his desire to coach again for the previous 1-13 team in Season 85, he only said one word: “Depends.”

