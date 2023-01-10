Under Bachmann watch, no more financial delays

Athletes from the national team are entitled to receive allowances on a monthly basis that sometimes don’t get to them on time.
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chair Richard Bachmann would have none of it under his watch.
“There will be no delays on the financial support that the PSC provides to the athletes,” said Bachmann during his first flag-raising ceremony as the sports agency’s 12th chair on Tuesday.
“These allowances are the most urgent to help our athletes. If there’s any delay in the allowance of any athlete, you can delay my salary, too. When I say that there is no delay in allowances, I’m going to make it happen,’’ added Bachmann.
The newly installed PSC chief also divulged plans of bringing back the free meals of national team members and encouraged the PSC workforce to approach him for any work-related concerns.
“I work best when I’m on the ground, talking and listening to people I am supposed to serve,” said Bachmann, who celebrates his 55th birthday on Wednesday.
“I would rather go to the athlete, and I also encourage our commissioners to do the same,’’ he said. INQ
