Under Bachmann watch, no more financial delays

admin
35Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 9 Second


FILE – Dickie Bachmann is the new UAAP Commissioner.

FILE – Dickie Bachmann –INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

Athletes from the national team are entitled to receive allowances on a monthly basis that sometimes don’t get to them on time.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chair Richard Bachmann would have none of it under his watch.

“There will be no delays on the financial support that the PSC provides to the athletes,” said Bachmann during his first flag-raising ceremony as the sports agency’s 12th chair on Tuesday.

“These allowances are the most urgent to help our athletes. If there’s any delay in the allowance of any athlete, you can delay my salary, too. When I say that there is no delay in allowances, I’m going to make it happen,’’ added Bachmann.

The newly installed PSC chief also divulged plans of bringing back the free meals of national team members and encouraged the PSC workforce to approach him for any work-related concerns.

“I work best when I’m on the ground, talking and listening to people I am supposed to serve,” said Bachmann, who celebrates his 55th birthday on Wednesday.

“I would rather go to the athlete, and I also encourage our commissioners to do the same,’’ he said. INQ

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories