Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy Launches “Maine Cancer Ko Jeet Liya” by Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals today hosted the launch of the book “Maine Cancer Ko Jeet Liya (I Am a Cancer Survivor)“, authored by Dr. Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy, a distin guished oncologist known for his pioneering work in cancer treatment and patient awareness, and Director, Apollo Cancer Center, Hyderabad.

The book presents 108 inspiring stories of cancer survivors, each reflecting extraordinary courage, perseverance, and the triumph of hope over despair. Originally written in English, the book has been translated into Hindi by Dr. R. Suman Latha and Dr. T. C. Vasanta, and into Telugu by Dr. Durgempudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and Dr. Govindaraju Chakradhar, enabling these stories to reach a wider audience across India.

Speaking at the launch, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, the Guest of Honour, said, “This book stands as a beacon of hope and resilience. Each story is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of early detection and awareness. Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy’s effort in compiling these journeys will inspire countless patients and families to believe that cancer can be defeated.”

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Cancer care is not just about treatment, it is about restoring faith, strength, and dignity to every patient. This book is a powerful reminder of the resilience that defines survivors and the compassionate care that Apollo has always stood for. It reflects our commitment to creating a world where every cancer story ends with hope.”

Mr Shivakumar Pattabhiraman, Managing Director, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “At Apollo, we believe that healing extends beyond medicine, it lies in hope, awareness, and the human connection between patients, doctors, and caregivers. ‘I Am a Cancer Survivor’ beautifully captures this philosophy by giving voice to those who have conquered cancer and continue to inspire others on their journeys.”

The event was also graced by Sri Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Member of Lok Sabha, who lauded the initiative for bringing together survivor stories that reflect the power of faith, medical excellence, and community support in overcoming cancer.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology and Director, Apollo Cancer Center, Hyderabad, said, “Through this book, I wanted to capture the unwavering determination of cancer survivors who chose courage over fear. Their experiences remind us that cancer is not the end-it’s a battle that can be won with timely care, faith, and positivity. I am sure this book would immensely help the newly diagnosed cancer patients to fight the battle with hope and courage.”

The event saw participation from senior doctors, cancer survivors, hospital leadership, and members of the media, all applauding the initiative for humanizing the cancer care journey and spreading a message of strength and optimism.

Published by Penguin Random House India, “I Am a Cancer Survivor” highlights the importance of awareness, compassion, and medical excellence in transforming the fight against cancer.

