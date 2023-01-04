UST’s Cams Victoria skips final UAAP year

MANILA, Philippines—University of Santo Tomas won’t have one of its key cogs in Camille Victoria in the upcoming UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.
The veteran opposite hitter decided to forgo her final playing year with the Golden Tigresses.
In a recent post on social media, Victoria thanked and bid farewell to UST.
“It’s time to say goodbye. I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to new adventures,” Victoria wrote, quoting veteran baseball announcer Ernie Harwell.
Victoria helped the Tigresses finish with a 9-5 record in Season 84, enough to claim a semifinals berth.
She has yet to announce her next move as of posting time.
Victoria was part of UST’s finals run in Season 81.
The Tigresses finished fourth last season after losing to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the stepladder semis, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
While Victoria opted to leave, UST star Eya Laure had already committed to return for her final year last August.
UST, however, remains mum on Milena Alessandrini’s involvement with the team next season. The Fil-Italian spiker has not played in the UAAP since suffering an ACL injury in Season 81.
