Vanguard escapes NU-Archipelago in error-filed Spikers’ Turf match

MANILA, Philippines — Vanguard had an error-filled 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference debut but the costly miscues committed by the defending champion National University-Archipelago allowed the newcomer to escape with a 25-18, 18-25, 26-24, 13-25, 15-10 victory on Wednesday at Paco Arena.

The Volley Hitters gave up a total of 27 service errors out of their 44 miscues in their first club league game and allowed the Builders— composed of NU men’s volleyball team Team B —to take full control of the fourth set to force a decider.

But Vince Abrot came to the rescue for Vanguard in the fifth, where he scored five of his 15 points en route to the victory.

He delivered four of the Vanguard’s seven straight points in the final set to seize a formidable 12-3 lead. But he committed the team’s 27th service error followed by a couple of miscues from his teammates and the crucial hits of Joseph Bello, Mac Bandola, and Leo Ordiales allowing NU to get within three, 13-10.

The Volley Hitters dodged a bullet as Bandola committed back-to-back attack errors for NU-Archipelago, including a spike that hit the antenna, which allowed their more experienced foes to escape after a grueling two-hour match.

“Being a veteran team was an advantage for us because regardless of what happened in the game, they know what to do when it comes to the crucial part of the match,” said Vanguard head coach Edjet Mabbayad in Filipino.

“I just told them to play their game and we can’t let our younger opponents control the tempo and give them a chance because they are aggressive.”

Razzel Palisoc unloaded 20 points off 18 attacks, one ace, and a block. Joven Camaganakan had 13 points, eight receptions, and seven digs, as setter Ron Villegas dished out 16 excellent sets for Vanguard, which joined Iloilo, Imus, and Army on top of the standings.

Bandola had 14 points to lead the Builders, who gave up 35 errors including 17 service miscues.

Ordiales chipped in 11 points, including four blocks and four aces. Bryan James Jaleco had 10 markers, while Rwenzmel Taguibolos added nine from four blocks.

NU started its title-retention bid with a loss as coach Dante Alinsunurin fielded his second team as last year’s core players led by MVP Nico Almendras, Michaelo Buddin, and setter Joshua Retamar are currently preparing for the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament next month.

