Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and team Bhediya howl over Kolkata

The Bhediya tour is howling away in full steam! The cast and crew of the upcoming creature comedy have been jet setting across the country to promote the film, and fans have gone nothing but gaga over the whole Bhediya mania.

Team Bhediya’s latest stop was charismatic Kolkata. From leads Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak, to producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, the entire Bhediya family made their presence felt in aamar Kolkata.

The team’s visit to Bhawanipur College especially sparked a sensational furore as hordes of youngsters thronged around the stars and makers of Bhediya. While Varun and Kriti danced to the film’s chartbusters, the humongous crowd grooved along with them too.

The Bhediya clan also pulled some time out of their busy schedule to take a memorable ride on Kolkata’s famous tram. Varun, Kriti and the others gorged on delectable local delicacies as well.

Talking about the Kolkata leg of the tour, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “Kolkata is really buzzing with excitement for Bhediya in more ways than one. The audience here not is only looking forward to the film, but has also shared great reactions on technical details like music and VFX”.

Director Amar Kaushik has similar thoughts, as he adds, “The moment we set foot in this city, people have been trying to uncover details about Bhediya and know more about the film. This visit has shown us that the city of joy is joyously waiting to watch our movie on the big screen”.

Bhediya tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who slowly begins to transform into a wolf after being bitten by the mythical creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to look for answers, the film takes us on an epic adventure like no other.

Well, if the love that team Bhediya received is anything to go by… on the 25th of November… Kolkata is ready to say cinema chalo re!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.