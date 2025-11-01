VinFast Accelerates Expansion in India with 24 Operational Dealerships, Bringing Premium EV Experience Closer to Customers

VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has marked a major leap in its retail network expansion, with 24 dealerships now operational across major cities in India. This marks strong progress toward the company’s commitment of establishing 35 dealerships nationwide by the end of CY 2025, as part of its mission to deliver premium electric mobility experiences to Indian consumers. Customers are now able to get up close to the newly launched premium electric SUVs – VF 6 and VF 7.

(Right to left) Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India along with Mr. Santosh Dhone, Dealer Principal inaugurated VinFast Hadapsar & Baner, Pune

The newly inaugurated showrooms spread across impact cities offering customers an unmatched brand experience. Each outlet adheres to VinFast’s global retail standards, integrating modern design and car display area to ensure seamless and transparent customer engagement. These 24 showrooms are operational in cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Surat, Pune, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Baroda, Rajkot reinforcing VinFast’s growing presence across India.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast India, said “India’s enthusiasm for sustainable mobility motivates us to keep raising the bar. The rapid rollout of brand experience Showrooms underscores VinFast’s long-term commitment to the Indian market. We are working closely with our dealer partners to make VinFast products and services accessible to customers across the country. Our goal is not just to sell EVs, but to deliver an inspiring, customer-centric journey anchored in sustainability and innovation.”

With the recent launch of its premium electric SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7, in India, VinFast is simultaneously building a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates retail, charging, and after-sales services to ensure customers enjoy the same level of confidence, convenience, and care that defines its vehicles. The company has formed strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, Castrol India and Global Assure to create a reliable nationwide framework for charging and after-sales services.

VinFast’s state-of-the-art factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, stands as a cornerstone of its India growth strategy. Spanning 400 acres, in its first phase, the facility will assemble the VF 6 and VF 7 models with an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year, scalable up to 150,000 units. Once fully operational, it will create 3,000–3,500 direct jobs and several thousand more in the wider supply chain strengthening Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a leading EV manufacturing hub in South Asia.

The company remains on track to operationalize all 35 dealerships by December 2025, establishing a strong nationwide network that provides widespread brand reach, reliable after-sales support, and a seamless ownership experience.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

