Vinfast Bags Two Prestigious Titles at Jagran Hi-tech Awards 2025

VinFast India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, is honoured with the “EV Manufacturer of the Year” award at the award ceremony of the prestigious Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025, while its VF 7 model also received the “EV Disruptor of the Year” award. This double win further demonstrates VinFast’s significant progress in the Indian market.

Mr. Luu Thanh Toi, Director, VinFast India Plant, received the “EV Maker of the Year” award from Jagran New Media, & Shri Harsh Malhotra, Union MoS, MCA & MoRTH



The Jagran Hi-Tech Awards brings together the voices of key experts and strategists, and has long been regarded as a respected benchmark that recognizes innovation and achievements in India’s technology and automotive sectors.

Mr. Luu Thanh Toi, Director, VinFast India Plant, received the “EV Disruptor of the Year” award from Jagran New Media and Mr. Heera Lal-IAS, Secretary, National Integration



Being named “EV Manufacturer of the Year” highlights VinFast’s role and contribution in redefining the future of sustainable mobility through design, technology and innovation.



These two awards also reflect the well-deserved recognition from India’s expert community for both VinFast and the VF 7 model. In a short period of time, the Vietnamese automaker has become one of the most promising names in India’s electric vehicle market. VinFast’s mark is shown through its long term vision and its commitment to offering high quality and accessible electric vehicles for all customers.



Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards. It reflects how far VinFast has come in such a short span in India, and we are deeply grateful for the trust and enthusiasm our customers have shown. The positive market response and growing confidence in our electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, reaffirm that India is ready for the next era of mobility. We are excited to build on this momentum as we expand our network, strengthen local operations, and deliver world-class EV experiences to customers across the country.”



Mr. Arjit Garg, Editor – Auto, Jagran New Media, said: “VinFast embodies the spirit of innovation and progress driving India’s EV transformation. Its rapid strides in technology, design, and sustainability make it both a disruptor and a global leader shaping the future of electric mobility. As the only EV manufacturer to inaugurate its plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu this year, the brand has made huge strides in the Indian mobility space with its people-first vision and its long-term investment roadmap. Therefore, the laurels handed over today of the ‘EV Manufacturer of the Year’ and the newly launched ‘VF 7’ as the ‘EV Disruptor of the Year’ are truly deserved.”



As VinFast accelerates its India operations, the company continues to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem that integrates retail, charging, and after-sales services to ensure a seamless customer experience. With 24 operational dealerships across key cities and plans to expand to 35 by the end of CY2025, VinFast is strengthening its nationwide presence and bringing premium electric mobility closer to customers.



Central to this growth is VinFast’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, spread across 400 acres. In its first phase, the facility will assemble the VF 6 and VF 7 models with an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year, scalable up to 150,000 units.



VinFast has built a robust ecosystem for delightful ownership experience. The company has built strategic partnerships with leading banks and financial institutions to offer tailored financing solutions. Strategic collaborations with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure are helping establish a nationwide network for charging and after-sales services. Furthering its commitment to sustainability, VinFast has also joined hands with BatX Energies for advanced battery recycling to create a circular battery value chain. Together, these initiatives reflect the company’s vision of shaping a greener future through responsible and innovative practices.



With a steadfast focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric design, VinFast continues to advance its mission of accelerating the transition to clean mobility while shaping a greener, more inclusive future for India’s automotive industry.



About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.



Learn more at: vinfastauto.in



About Jagran Hi-tech awards

The Jagran Hi-Tech Awards is an annual flagship event hosted by Jagran New Media, the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan, celebrating excellence in the technology and automobile sectors. Supported by major industry partners, the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards serve as a prestigious platform that recognizes visionaries shaping a smarter, more sustainable technological future in India. The event gathers industry leaders, influencers, and stakeholders to honor pioneering products and personalities that have shaped the auto-tech landscape in India.



Learn more at: event.jagran.com/events/hitech-awards