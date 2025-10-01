VinFast India Signs MoU With Castrol India To Strengthen EV After-sales Service Network

VinFast Auto India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Castrol India Limited, a premium lubricant manufacturer, to provide reliable and accessible after-sales support for its EV customers across the country. This reinforces VinFast’s long-term commitment to building a trusted service ecosystem for its EV owners in India.

Castrol’s extensive footprint will enable VinFast to offer broad and convenient after-sales care for further strengthening customer confidence

As part of the MoU, Castrol India will make selected Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops from its 750+ CAS network in 300+ cities available to VinFast customers. These outlets will feature dedicated VinFast-branded service bays, certified EV technicians, and genuine VinFast parts.

VinFast will provide service manuals, diagnostic tools, training, and warranty coverage processes, while Castrol will ensure workshops meet infrastructure and capability standards. This collaboration will give VinFast customers access to Castrol’s well-established expertise, advanced service protocols, and digitally integrated workshop ecosystem. These capabilities guarantee consistent quality, transparency, and convenience at every service touchpoint.

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, “For VinFast, India represents not just a new market but a long-term commitment to building an inclusive EV ecosystem. Reliable after- sales care is central to this vision, and our collaboration with Castrol India along with other partners ensures that customers will have access to trusted, high-quality service across the country from the beginning. This initiative also aligns with both companies’ commitment to supporting India’s transition towards sustainable mobility by making EV ownership hassle-free and future- ready.”

Mr. Rajeev Govil, Senior Vice President, India B2B, Castrol India, said, “As electric mobility grows in India, after-sales service will play a critical role in building customer confidence. Through this collaboration, we bring the strength of our Castrol Auto Service network to support VinFast and its EV customers. With our wide reach and experience in servicing conventional passenger vehicles, we are excited to enable our network to deliver comprehensive EV solutions and play a part in shaping a stronger mobility ecosystem in the country.”

VinFast has been reinforcing its commitment to India’s EV landscape through significant investments. The company recently launched its first overseas assembly facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles annually, scalable to 150,000 units- creating thousands of direct jobs. Alongside local production, VinFast has partnered with multiple leading dealer groups to establish a total of 35 dealerships across 27 cities by the end of 2025.

With the recent launch of its premium SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7, in India, VinFast is simultaneously building a comprehensive service backbone to ensure customers enjoy the same level of confidence, convenience, and care that defines its vehicles. Together, VinFast and Castrol aim to raise service standards through advanced diagnostics, genuine parts, and digital-first support solutions. This collaboration also underscores their shared commitment to supporting India’s transition to sustainable mobility and providing customers with long-term reliability.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol India Limited, part of the bp group, is a leading lubricant company with a 115-year presence in India. Known for its innovation and high-performance products, Castrol offers trusted brands like Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE, and Castrol POWER1. Serving various sectors including automotive, mining, machinery, and wind energy, Castrol India operates three blending plants and a wide distribution network, reaching over 150,000 retail outlets nationwide. Globally, Castrol has been driving technological advancements for 125 years.

For more information, please visit www.castrol.co.in