VP Sara Duterte open to Russia’s offer to bring chess grandmaster Karpov to train PH players

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said she is open to the offer of the Russian government to bring their chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov to Manila to train youth who are interested in the sport.

This was among the discussions between Duterte and Russian Ambassador Marat Ignatyevich Pavlov during the latter’s courtesy call on Wednesday.

“Tayo din ay bukas sa pakikipagtulungan sa Russian government sa kanilang plano na dalhin ang kanilang Chess Grandmaster na si Anatoly Karpov upang turuan ang mga interesadong kabataan sa larong chess,” Duterte said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

(We are open to coordinating with the Russian government in their plan to bring Chess Grandmaster Anatoly Karpov to teach Filipino youth who are interested in playing chess.)

Karpov, 71, is a former world chess champion and is widely considered among the best players of all time.

Duterte, who concurrently serves as the Education Secretary, said she talked with Pavlov not only about cooperation on energy coordination and agriculture but also sports.

She said she also expressed gratitude to the envoy for Russia’s donation of Sputnik-V vaccines to the Philippines during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

