What First-Time EV Owners Should Know, With Insight From VinFast

As India sees great numbers of households switching to electric cars, VinFast is stepping in to help first-time EV owners adapt to new routines in driving, charging, and maintenance.

VinFast equips its VF 6 and VF 7 with LFP battery cells, known for thermal stability, and a battery management system that balances charging and discharging for longevity



The numbers tell a story of momentum

India registered 115,800 electric four-wheelers in fiscal year 2024-25, about 15 percent more than the year before. That number signals perhaps the largest wave of households shifting from petrol to electric cars so far. The rise is exciting, but buying an EV is only the beginning. Owning one means new habits, from the way people drive to how they plan trips and maintain the vehicle. Automakers like VinFast are responding by building features into their cars that help new drivers adjust with less trial and error.



Drive Smoothly, Save Range

Driving an EV is not simply a matter of pressing the pedal and expecting the same response as a petrol car. Electric motors deliver instant torque, which can tempt drivers to accelerate hard. Yet smooth driving is key to extracting the best range from a charge.

Regenerative braking, which recaptures energy when slowing down, works best when the driver anticipates traffic rather than relying on sudden stops. The lesson is simple: steady inputs save energy.



Most modern EVs come with multiple drive modes. Eco mode lightens steering effort and dials back power to extend range, especially useful in congested city streets. Normal mode balances efficiency and responsiveness for mixed conditions. Sport mode sharpens handling and maximizes power, best reserved for highways or quick overtaking. Many new owners assume Sport is the “default” choice, but frequent use drains the battery faster than expected.



Another habit worth building is pre-conditioning the car. By cooling or heating the cabin while plugged in, owners reduce the energy drawn from the battery once the trip begins. In hot Indian summers, this small step can preserve several kilometers of driving range.



VinFast has built these functions into the VF 6 and VF 7, pairing them with steering assist and suspension tuned for both urban traffic and longer journeys. The VF 7 also shows that efficiency and performance are not mutually exclusive. Its all-wheel-drive version accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.8 seconds, yet still allows drivers to optimize range with the right settings.



Charge Wisely, Treat the Battery Well

If driving style is the first adjustment, charging habits are the second. Petrol drivers are used to filling a tank from empty. That mindset does not translate well to EVs. Batteries last longer when kept between 20 and 80 percent charge for daily use. Allowing the pack to reach zero is a big “no-no”. Fast charging, meanwhile, is a valuable tool for road trips, but it should not become the default method. Overnight charging at home on a slower connection is gentler and often cheaper.



Public charging also comes with a new form of etiquette. Once the car is topped up, drivers should move it so others can use the station. India’s network of public chargers is expanding, yet access remains uneven. Urban centers are seeing rapid installations, while many highways are still thinly covered. For first-time owners, this means route planning matters. Checking apps before setting out helps avoid range anxiety.



VinFast equips its VF 6 and VF 7 with LFP battery cells, known for thermal stability, and a battery management system that balances charging and discharging for longevity. Both models come with segment-leading warranties -10 years or 200,000 kilometers for the VF 7, 7 years or 160,000 kilometers for the VF 6, and 10 years or 200,000 kilometers of battery coverage for both-supported by durability testing already proven across more than 100,000 VinFast vehicles worldwide. That level of coverage provides reassurance for those still learning what “good charging habits” look like in practice.



Maintain Regularly, Understand Safety

The third adjustment comes in long-term ownership. EVs need less routine servicing than petrol cars, yet they are not maintenance-free. Tyres wear the same, and brakes still require checks even if regenerative braking reduces use. Cooling systems that regulate battery temperature must be inspected periodically. Another change is the role of software. Updates can now add features or refine safety systems overnight. Drivers should keep cars connected to receive improvements that once would have required a trip to the dealer.



In India’s humid and varied climate, corrosion protection matters. New buyers would do well to look at warranties that extend beyond the basics, since this can translate into fewer surprises over time.



Safety is another priority. Advanced driver assistance systems such as lane-keeping, adaptive cruise control, or automated braking are valuable aids, but they require understanding. Knowing when the system intervenes and when it does not prevent over-reliance.



VinFast’s VF 6 and VF 7 are designed to meet international benchmark safety standards and have been crash-tested for occupant protection. Structural durability of both vehicles is validated for 240,000 kilometers, while corrosion resistance keeps body panels intact for years.



Building Confidence on the Road

Drive smoother, plan smarter, charge with care, and treat the car as a connected machine that benefits from attention to software as well as hardware. With these practices, and with models like the VF 6 and VF 7 designed to support them, the country’s first-time EV drivers can move from cautious experimentation to everyday confidence.



About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. The company is rapidly expanding its global distribution network and manufacturing capabilities with facilities in Vietnam, India, and planned operations in the United States.



The company’s Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu represents a $500 million investment and will produce 150,000 vehicles annually when fully operational, creating approximately 3,500 direct jobs.



Learn more at: vinfastauto.in