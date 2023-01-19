What is Paramount+? Your guide to the streaming service

One of Paramount’s biggest summer releases of 2022 wasn’t solely Jackass Forever or even Top Gun: Maverick – it was a streaming platform. Launched in the UK in June, Paramount+ was the American production company’s attempt to wrangle a piece of the on-demand film and TV streaming pie away from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

As a viewer, though, there are many reasons why Paramount+ would be a worthy addition to the doubtless bulging roster of services to which you already subscribe. It’s cheaper than a lot of the alternatives. A subscription is also available for free to Sky Cinema subscribers, too, so you may already have it.

Want to know how it all works? We’ve assembled everything we know about the service right here.

What does Paramount+ offer?

Paramount+ has now launched in the UK and Ireland, having gone live on 22 June 2022. The service launched with over 8000 hours of content, much of it drawn from CBS, Viacom and Paramount-owned platforms and channels like Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickleodeon, BET and Paramount Pictures. That means old films like Grease, new films like Scream 5 and shows like Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and South Park.

There’s also lots of exclusive original content, including the Halo TV series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Ray Donovan: The Movie, The Offer, Mayor of Kingstown and The Twilight Zone.

How can I watch Paramount+?

Like most streaming services, Paramount+ can be accessed through a range of devices that is only growing. You can watch via a web browser on your smartphone, tablet or computer, or through Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV devices, or through Samsung smart TVs and Sky Q boxes. Paramount+ is available as an app on PS4, PS5 and Xbox consoles, too.

You can use Paramount+ on any number of devices with up to six profiles, but you are limited to watching three simultaneous at any one time.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

When purchased on its own, Paramount+ will cost £6.99 a month (following a free week-long trial) or £69.90 when purchased annually (which works out to about £5.83 a month). Price-wise this puts it in the lower range of UK subscription streaming services, matching Apple TV+’s £6.99 a month.

If you’re a Sky Q user who already subscribes to Sky Cinema, however, Paramount+ will be included in that subscription at no extra charge. The same is true for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers, too.

Through the Sky Q box, navigate to Apps and select the Paramount+ app (or say Paramount+ into your voice remote). Open the Paramount+ app, click Get Paramount+ and then click confirm. Simple, and getting Paramount+ is just as easy for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers to. Just go to My Sky, then click Sky Shop and select the Paramount+ app. Then, open the Paramount+ app, click Get Paramount+, then confirm.