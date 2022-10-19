Why did Shah Rukh Khan give head massage to Bhuvan Bam during Zero promotions?

By Srija Sengupta: YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam spoke about the time actor Shah Rukh Khan massaged his head. In a new interview, Bhuvan recalled how he suggested to Shah Rukh that he would sit between his legs and the actor could ask fans to subscribe to his channel. However, Bhuvan Bam revealed that Shah Rukh kept massaging his head ‘for a while

Shah Rukh featured on the first episode of Bhuvan’s show Titu Talks in 2018 as part of the promotion of his film Zero. At the end of the show, Bhuvan sat on the floor near Shah Rukh’s legs. The actor massaged his head, while Bhuvan asked fans to watch Zero.