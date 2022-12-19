WIN a Bowers & Wilkins audio setup worth over £1000!

Menu
Imagine being able to fully immerse yourself in your favourite tunes – streaming in high-resolution stereo sound at home, then taking the experience outside with headphones that deliver music exactly as the artist intended. For one lucky reader this will become a reality, as we have an amazing prize from Bowers & Wilkins: the Zeppelin wireless smart speaker and PX7 S2 headphones!

With its truly sculptural design, the Zeppelin (RRP £699) combines 24-bit stereo sound with a full range of connected features and services. It has Alexa built in and can stream from Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptX Adaptive and Spotify Connect, plus the Bowers & Wilkins Music app.

The PX7 S2 headphones (£379) use custom 40mm drive units carefully angled for a focused listening experience. No less than six microphones are used for outstanding active noise-cancellation, so you can enjoy your music and expect excellent call quality even in noisy places.

How to enter the competition

Ready to spend some downtime engrossed in films and TV that’s made better by exceptional picture and sound quality? Click here to answer the following question.

How many microphones does the PX7 S2 use for noise-cancellation?

Terms & Conditions: 1 Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 27 Jan 2022. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. 6 Click here for full competition Ts & Cs 

Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.



