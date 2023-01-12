Wing spikers Michelle Morente, Ysa Jimenez bolster PLDT

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT tapped wing spikers Michelle Morente and Ysa Jimenez to bolster its roster ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League season, which begins with the Open Conference in February.

The High Speed Hitters on Thursday welcomed veteran Morente, who played for Army last season.

Jimenez, on the other hand, decided to forgo her playing years with University of Santo Tomas as she went pro with the PLDT.

The former Tigress played sparingly in the preseason stints of UST in the Shakey’s Super League and the V-League with the rookies getting more exposure for the upcoming UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

JUST IN: Ysa Jimenez will no longer play for UST in #UAAPSeason85 after joining PLDT in the #PVL2023. | @LanceAgcaoilINQ pic.twitter.com/1k3JICL333 — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) January 11, 2023

Jimenez was a rookie when Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure led the Tigresses to the Season 81 Finals in 2019 but lost to Ateneo in Game 3. She only played two full seasons with UST, which also fell to the Blue Eagles in the stepladder semifinals last May.

Morente is bringing her experience and all-around game to PLDT after it parted ways with three spikers Toni Rose Basas, Heather Guino-o, and Eli Soyud.

The High Speed Hitters, who only made one semifinal appearance in the three-conference season last year, will be under the former Petro Gazz champion coach Rald Ricafort and his deputy Arnold Laniog.

Morente and Jimenez are teaming up with holdovers Mika Reyes, Dell Palomata, Jules Samonte, veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan, and libero Kath Arado.

Read Next