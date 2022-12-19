Menu
Search
Array

With 2 shots to close series, Cone puts ‘all our eggs’ in Game 4

By: admin

Date:


Justin Brownlee Barangay Ginebra PBA

Justin Brownlee. PBA IMAGES

After a 103-80 victory that gave his Barangay Ginebra squad a decisive 2-1 series lead over Magnolia in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup best-of-five semifinals, Tim Cone knows exactly what he wants to avoid.

“Obviously, we don’t want to go to a Game 5,” he told reporters after the duel at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City last Sunday. “Too many things can happen in a Game 5, so we’re going to go out and see what we could do in Game 4.”

That’s the coaches’ shorthand for “we’ll try to close things out in Game 4.”

With a crew so athletic and a bench outrageously deep, a casual observer would easily think that the crowd darlings already have a finals berth in the bag.

But Cone is not a casual observer. And he isn’t mumbling mindlessly when talking about those “too many things that could happen.”

“Look at what happened to Paul Lee [in Game 3],” he said.

Lee, who won Game 2 for the Hotshots after converting an errant pass to a game-winning basket, hardly played in Sunday’s duel for feeling sickly.

“I’m dealing with both a headache and a fever. I tried to get a feel of things earlier, but I’m just feeling dizzy. I felt like I was going to fall on the floor,” the Magnolia veteran told reporters on his way out of the venue.

Lee’s absence surely hurt Magnolia. Aside from scratching off what could’ve been about 20 points from the club’s offense, the Hotshots also struggled to execute without their dynamic guard who usually serves as the team’s focal point of attack.

Lackluster showing

“A lot of [Sunday’s result depended] on Paul,” Cone said. I think [his absence] took the wind off their sails. It’s hard to make in-game adjustments when you lose your star player.”

That prompted Jio Jalalon, usually the Hotshots’ third option on offense, to pick up the scoring cudgels. But with import Nick Rakocevic’s lackluster showing of 10 points and 12 rebounds, no amount of next man up could save the Hotshots.

The cracks in Magnolia’s flow—as expected—were exploited by the Gin Kings. Justin Brownlee had 38 points while LA Tenorio added 20 more as he continued to chase another personal milestone.

“Obviously we want to go out and put all our eggs in one basket and go after Game 4,” he went on. [But] it will be hard. We won the first game. They won the second. We won third. What normally happens in a fourth?”

“That is something we want to try to overcome,” Cone added of Ginebra’s first of two tries to close out the series on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. INQ

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleFormer NFL player Willie McGinest is arrested after Los Angeles nightclub assault
Next articleGold-chomping archers highlight young potentials
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

House Jan. 6 committee refers Trump to Justice Department. That’s a mistake.

admin -
In its public hearings on the events of...

Gold-chomping archers highlight young potentials

admin -
Jathniel Caleb Fernandez has already bagged five archery...

With 2 shots to close series, Cone puts ‘all our eggs’ in Game 4

admin -
Justin Brownlee. PBA IMAGES After a 103-80 victory that...

Former NFL player Willie McGinest is arrested after Los Angeles nightclub assault

admin -
Three-time Super Bowl champion and current NFL Network...

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

House Jan. 6 committee refers Trump to Justice Department. That’s a mistake.

International 0
In its public hearings on the events of...

Gold-chomping archers highlight young potentials

0
Jathniel Caleb Fernandez has already bagged five archery...

With 2 shots to close series, Cone puts ‘all our eggs’ in Game 4

0
Justin Brownlee. PBA IMAGES After a 103-80 victory that...

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh