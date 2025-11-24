Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (“Zaggle”), India’s leading spend management and SaaS-driven FinTech company, has been selected among the Top 10 companies in the prestigious Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 Companies group. Chosen from thousands of applicants, the recognition underscores Zaggle’s innovation, scalability and exceptional readiness for global expansion.

Zaggle Recognised Among the Top 10 Companies in Forbes India DGEMS 2025

The DGEMS (Digital Global Expansion of Market-Ready Startups) 2025 initiative by Forbes India identifies high-potential Indian companies poised to scale internationally. The evaluation considered key criteria including scalability, defensibility, innovation capability, technology maturity, business model strength and global market potential.

Forbes India noted that this year’s selected companies represent a growing wave of Indian enterprises expanding into new geographies and reshaping global industries through technology-led disruption. In its official remarks on Zaggle’s selection, Forbes India stated, “Zaggle’s vision, impact, and offerings align strongly with our Global Business Potential criteria. We look forward to amplifying its international success through global recognition and cross-border collaboration opportunities.”

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle, said, “We are honoured to be selected among the Top 10 companies in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 program. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building a world-class, innovation-driven business that delivers meaningful value to enterprises. As we accelerate our global expansion journey, this acknowledgment strengthens our confidence and validates our strategy of combining intelligent spend management, deep technology and robust financial products to serve diverse markets across the world.”

The recognition further positions Zaggle as a globally competitive SaaS Fintech Player, ready to leverage new international opportunities, strategic partnerships and high-growth markets. Backed by a strong technology foundation, deep domain expertise and a proven track record of large-scale enterprise execution, Zaggle is well placed to navigate global expansion with speed and confidence. The company continues to advance its mission of transforming how organisations manage spends, automate financial workflows and drive business efficiency through intelligent, digital-first and highly scalable solutions. As Zaggle broadens its global footprint, it remains committed to delivering innovation-led value and empowering enterprises worldwide to operate with greater transparency, control and agility.

About Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle)

Founded in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985 & NSE: ZAGGLE) is a category-leading spend management company with a strong technology-led value proposition and a diversified user base. Operating in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle is among a select group of players with a comprehensive suite of financial technology products and services.

Zaggle is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through its banking partners and offers a robust portfolio of SaaS solutions spanning tax, payroll and rewards management. As of September 30, 2025, the company has issued more than 50 million prepaid cards, serving more than 3.5 million users across industries. Zaggle’s enterprise network spans banking and financial services, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobiles.

For more information, please visit: www.zaggle.in