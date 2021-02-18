Uniformed man steals Rs 1.50L from fuel station employee

A fuel station employee alleged that a turbaned ma, in a police uniform, stole Rs 1.50 lakh from his rucksack bag, when the latter was given a lift at Madhya Marg.

Police have started the investigation after registering a DDR at PS 26.

The police was also provided the footage of the suspect recorded in a CCTV camera installed at Grain Market, Sector 26.

In the footage, the suspected turbaned man in the police uniform was spotted escaping on another motorcycle.

The fuel station employee, Akash Kumar, reported to the police that the incident took place in the evening of Monday. Akash Kumar works at a fuel station in Sector 34.

The owner of the fuel station, Ranjan Singh, is a resident of Sector 7 in Panchkula.

Akash Kumar reported to police that he used to hand over the cash at the house of fuel station owner in Sector 7.

On Monday, he was going to Sector 7 on his motorcycle with the cash in his rucksack bag. Near the Sector 7 roundabout, a man in a police uniform signaled him to stop.

Sources said Akash claimed that he stopped the motorcycle under the impression that the uniform man wanted to check his documents.

Akash reported that the uniformed man asked for the lift. Akash further reported that he dropped the uniformed man at Grain Market-26 roundabout. And when he reached the house of his employer, Ranjan Singh, in Sector 7, the money was missing from the bag.

A police officer said, “We are in the process to identify the suspect. We have circulated the footage of the suspect to different wings. Investigation is on. The uniformed man signaled the motorcyclist Akash Kumar to stop at the dividing road of Sector 26/27. And the uniformed man was dropped near Grain Market. ”