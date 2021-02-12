Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Thursday wrote to Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo about Bharat Biotechs Covaxin rc, Is Indian vaccine safe at all? Kovaksine not Chhattisgarh, Safai Kendra | national

Bringing the vaccination deadline forward, Anetei got the smell of politics in it. The Health Minister of the Chhattisgarh government of the Congress also followed the same path and requested to stop the supply of covacin.

At the beginning of the letter, Harshvardhan mentioned that covacin is completely safe. Able to build immunity. It needs to be widely used throughout the country. Harshvardhan also wrote in the letter mentioning the day of the end of the function. He posted on Twitter a picture of the label affixed to the covacin vaccine and wrote, ‘The allegations about the day your expiration date are baseless. You see, the date is clearly mentioned on the label.

Is it really befitting of a state’s Health Minister Sh TS_SinghDeo Ji to stoke inhibitions regarding efficacy of # COVID19Vaccine? In such unprecedented times, you should help address any vaccine hesitancy & do what’s in best interest of people, not further vested interests! pic.twitter.com/sag1wy0q2T

– Dr Harsh Vardhan (drharshvardhan) February 11, 2021

TS Singh Deo had filed two complaints in the state seeking to stop the supply of covacin made by India Biotech. The letter was published on Twitter by the Chhattisgarh health minister, who hurriedly dismissed the allegation in his reply.

Wrote to hon’ble union minister of health drharshvardhan ji addressing the concern of Chhattisgarh govt regarding the supply of COVAXIN to the state. The primary concerns of the state are: The inhibitions regrading the incomplete 3rd phase trials of COVAXIN (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xLNj43hwRR – TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) February 11, 2021

Harshvardhan countered that vaccination rates in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh were extremely low and that they were far behind the target. In a letter posted on Twitter, he wrote, “In Chhattisgarh, only 9.55 per cent of the first-line Corona fighters have been vaccinated. The number of vaccinators is 2 lakh 9 thousand 512. You should bring more first-line Corona fighters under vaccination, because your state is providing enough vaccines. ‘

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 12, 2021, 2:13 PM IST

