Navigation
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Thursday wrote to Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo about Bharat Biotechs Covaxin rc, Is Indian vaccine safe at all? Kovaksine not Chhattisgarh, Safai Kendra | national
Kolkata Updates

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Thursday wrote to Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo about Bharat Biotechs Covaxin rc, Is Indian vaccine safe at all? Kovaksine not Chhattisgarh, Safai Kendra | national

3 min read


What is the response of the center with covacin?

Bringing the vaccination deadline forward, Anetei got the smell of politics in it. The Health Minister of the Chhattisgarh government of the Congress also followed the same path and requested to stop the supply of covacin.

#NewDelhi: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo to think about India Biotech’s covacin. Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan wrote a letter assuring him this time. The controversy over the native corona vaccine covacin is not the first. Many people complained that the vaccine was not tested properly. Anetei got the smell of politics by bringing the deadline of vaccination forward. The Health Minister of the Chhattisgarh government of the Congress also followed the same path and requested to stop the supply of covacin. However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has claimed that the covacin is completely safe.

At the beginning of the letter, Harshvardhan mentioned that covacin is completely safe. Able to build immunity. It needs to be widely used throughout the country. Harshvardhan also wrote in the letter mentioning the day of the end of the function. He posted on Twitter a picture of the label affixed to the covacin vaccine and wrote, ‘The allegations about the day your expiration date are baseless. You see, the date is clearly mentioned on the label.

TS Singh Deo had filed two complaints in the state seeking to stop the supply of covacin made by India Biotech. The letter was published on Twitter by the Chhattisgarh health minister, who hurriedly dismissed the allegation in his reply.

Harshvardhan countered that vaccination rates in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh were extremely low and that they were far behind the target. In a letter posted on Twitter, he wrote, “In Chhattisgarh, only 9.55 per cent of the first-line Corona fighters have been vaccinated. The number of vaccinators is 2 lakh 9 thousand 512. You should bring more first-line Corona fighters under vaccination, because your state is providing enough vaccines. ‘

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:February 12, 2021, 2:13 PM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

Read the full story

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Thursday wrote to Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo about Bharat Biotechs Covaxin rc, Is Indian vaccine safe at all? Kovaksine not Chhattisgarh, Safai Kendra | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

The corona tax has been lifted, cheap petrol-diesel, alcohol from midnight today Alcohol, petrol and diesel to be cheaper in Assam | national

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

Dragon Fruit Festival: Innovative Government of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Dragon Fruit Festival to encourage organic farming | UP to Hold Dragon Fruit Festival to Encourage Organic Farming in the State | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to replace Ghulam Nabi Azad as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha rc. national

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: