Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

# Unnao: Again the atrocities of the Yogi kingdom. Three Dalit girls were rescued from their own farmland. Two of them have already died. The incident took place in Baburha village under Ashoha police station in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. When they were rescued and taken to the district hospital, the doctors declared them dead. The condition of another is critical.

Initially, police believe the two teenagers were poisoned. The district magistrate went to the hospital, he will be a witness to the whole incident. An investigation into the whole incident has been launched. An IG and another DIG have been sent to the village from Lucknow. It is learned that they went to cut grass in the land for the cattle of the house. In this case, the uplift of the Yogi kingdom again.

The safety of girls in Uttar Pradesh is once again in question due to this incident. The administration has to respond to the complaints of the locals about how Dalit girls were tortured on their land. The villagers complained that this was an extreme failure of the administration. No arrests have yet been made in the case. The girl, who is in critical condition at the hospital, has not yet been able to take his statement. So what exactly happened to them is still unclear.

The two teenagers who died were aged 13 and 16, respectively. The girl is 18 years old. The 16-year-old girl is survived by two sisters and the 13-year-old girl is identified as their half-sister. Unnao SP Suresh Rao A Kulkarni said, ‘The girls fell unconscious on their own land. From there they were taken to the hospital. It is learned that ganja was coming out of their mouths during the rescue operation. Doctors also said that symptoms of poisoning were found. We are interrogating. The cause of death will be known only after receiving the autopsy report of the deceased. With that in mind, necessary steps will be taken.