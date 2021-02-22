UP Infra push: Rs 2,000 cr for six runways at Jewar airport, Rs 5,000 cr for Ganga Expressway land

For the expansion of the Noida International Greenfield Airport, the Uttar Pradesh government in its 2021-22 budget has made a provision of Rs 2,000 crore, along with the announcement of establishing an ‘electronic city’ near the airport.

The government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore to increase the number of airstrips at the airport from two to six.

While the work on the first phase of the airport is underway, the airport to be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 30,000 crore, will be the largest airport in the country on completion.

The scheduled deadline for the completion of the first phase of the airport is 2023.

The entire construction will take place in four phases and Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International AG has won the contract to build

the proposed airport in Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi.

While the airport is expected to come up on about 5,000 hectares of land, so far the government has acquired 1,334 hectares of land for which the two runways will be built in the initial phase. An additional 50 hectares of land will be acquired for the rehabilitation of those displaced by the project. The remaining land would be acquired in a phased manner.

The airport project in its present form has been referred to as a “greenfield project”, but the idea was first proposed in 2001 when Rajnath Singh was the chief minister. The project got a push during the regime of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party between 2007 and 2012.

Buoyed by the decision, real estate developers on Monday hoped the region in the western part of the state could see good interest in residential development in four years. “Earmarking such large amounts and clearly articulating the vision for Jewar airport are welcome.

Jewar Airport will inject jet fuel into the regional economy of the area. Already manufacturing companies are actively considering the Yamuna expressway area because of the upcoming airport. Warehousing companies will follow, ”said CREDAI NCR president Pankaj Bajaj.

“Residential developments along the expressway will see good interest in the next four years,” Bajaj said.

CREDAI is the apex body of real estate developers with its chapters across the country and regions like the NCR.

Meanwhile, in a push for infrastructural development, the government allocated Rs 5000 crore for acquiring land for the “Ganga Expressway project” – from Meerut to Allahabad – from the funds raised from monetization of toll collection of Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The budget also set aside Rs 1,107 crore for the Purvanchal Expressway, Rs 1,492 crore for the Bundelkhand Expressway and Rs 860 crore for the Gorakhpur link Expressway.