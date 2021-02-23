Uttarakhand flash floods: 134 still missing to be presumed dead, says govt

The Uttarakhand government has issued an order for issuance of death certificate for those who are missing a fortnight after the flash floods in Chamoli district. According to authorities, the 134 people still missing in all likelihood have died in the disaster but their bodies have not been found will be presumed dead.

The move to declare missing people as presumed dead will expedite the process of distribution of compensation among the affected families, according to officials.

DGP Ashok Kumar said that even after issuance of death certificates, search operation for the missing people will continue.