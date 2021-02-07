Uttarakhand Glacier Break: Ashish-Ajay | two tourists from kolkata shares their 2013 devastation Uttarakhand Glacier Break experience | kolkata

The morning of February 6, 2021 has evoked the memory of June 16, 2013. Ashis was hearing that story. Listening to the dream story of Uttarakhand, the nightmare.

#Kolkata: Memories are constantly blissful. This proverb is not for everyone. Memories are also painful for many. Ashish Mandal was listening to that experience from Gujarat. The morning of February 6, 2021 has evoked the memory of June 16, 2013. Ashis was hearing that story. Listening to the dream story of Uttarakhand, the nightmare.

Ashis is associated with a tourism company by profession. February 7, 2021 took him back to that moment 7 years ago on that terrible day. On June 17, 2013, a catastrophic disaster hit Uttarakhand. Ashis began to say, ‘We were standing by the river that day. I saw in front of my eyes the current of water floated away and one by one the buses and cars left. The hotel collapsed. In the blink of an eye, the familiar place became unfamiliar. ‘ Ashis said, ‘I felt like a soldier in the army then. I was accompanied by a lot of tourists from Calcutta. Looking at their faces, it seemed empty, I can all return home! ‘

Dhok swallowed and said, ‘In fact, I have never faced such a catastrophe before. So I could not understand what to do. Although the local administration helped us tremendously. We had a lot of vegetables, including dry food. I ate that food. We also fed a lot of people there. The biggest problem was to get drinking water. Because of the rain that broke the clouds, water was needed. But I was able to come back after settling everything. ‘

Ajay Ghosh was telling the story of a similar experience. He is also a witness of the incident of 2013. Ajay Ghosh was watching the horrible incident on TV at home in Kolkata that day. He was muttering to himself, ‘By the grace of God I have come back alive.’ Like Ashis, Ajay also works in a tourism company. As a result, he has the experience of going to all these places many times On this day, while talking, he heard horrible memories of that day … ‘I left the hotel in the morning. There is no known road Everyone is sitting with their hands on their heads Occasional rain in it. The appearance of the Kharsrota river has changed. The clear water has become cloudy. Crying people who have lost relatives. Seeing all the people who had passed away, he began to fear in himself. In those days there was no communication system, no food, no water. There were tourists with. I can see that day even if I close my eyes. ‘

In his words, ‘How can this beautiful nature change before our eyes. I am sitting in Calcutta today. I know what’s going on there now. My mind will tell me what is happening there Pray to God that everyone will be well. Two Bengalis who came to see the disaster in Uttarakhand in 2013 were listening to the story of their experience. Tourists have already been evacuated to safer places. The Uttarakhand Tourism Department has launched a special helpline numbers 9557444486 and 1070 where information can be obtained by calling.



ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:February 7, 2021, 8:05 PM IST

