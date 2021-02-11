Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Update: Rishi Ganga water level rising, rescue work disrupted in Joshimath, warning issued | Rescue operations halted briefly at Tapovan tunnel after sudden rise in Rishi Ganga rivers level | national

Rescue work of Tapoban tunnel in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been temporarily closed due to rising water level of Rishi Ganga. A warning has been issued by the Chamoli administration.

#Dehradun: The water level of Rishi Ganga is rising rapidly. As a result, the rescue work of Tapoban tunnel in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was temporarily closed. A warning has been issued by the Chamoli administration. The water of Rishi Ganga river suddenly started rising from noon on Thursday. As a result, the rescue process was hastily stopped. Although the rescue work has started partially again. As the water level of the river rose on that day, Chamoli police warned the rescuers and instructed them to go up from the lower area. At the same time, people living in low-lying areas are also warned. But so that they do not panic in any way, it is meant again and again.

Meanwhile, according to the latest report from the Uttarakhand administration, the death toll has risen to 35. The number of missing has increased to 204. As a result, the death toll is expected to rise further, much to the chagrin of clear figures. Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Security Force, National Disaster Response Force, Uttarakhand Disaster Response Force, the troops are conducting rescue operations during the war. They were able to cut a part of the Tapoban tunnel and pave the road. But that road is not enough to carry out rescue work. As a result, it will take more time to build the road. It may be mentioned that 35 workers are trapped in the tunnel. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. No contact was made with them. As a result, the administration is not dispelling the threat of loss of life.

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Guard Force, the rescue team has launched a drilling operation. A road is being constructed to carry out the rescue operation at a depth of 12-13 meters below the tunnel. At the moment, the 1500 meter long tunnel is in the eyes of the rescuers.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:February 11, 2021, 6:03 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>