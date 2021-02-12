Valentines Day 2021: Advertising Tweet for Punawala Mahindra | coronavirus-latest-news

Let the gift of love be timely in the time of corona That is what Pfizer says Their suggestion is to give Pfizer’s Corona Vaccine to your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

#Mumbai: 6 more days in hand Then there will be Valentine’s Day 2021, aka Valentine’s Day. What can be given to a boyfriend or girlfriend on this special day, this is an issue that many people do not have to worry about But in the time of corona, the gift of love should also be timely That is what Pfizer says Their suggestion is to give Pfizer’s Corona Vaccine to your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

This parody advertisement of Pfizer has taken the social media by storm This viral content has touched the heart of Anand Mahindra The chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited tweeted this ad and tagged Adar Punawala, CEO of Serum Institute. (Adar Poonawalla) Mahindra Pradhan wrote in his tweet, “Hilarias (very funny)! Adar Punawala, look, you have a ready-made advertisement, that vaccine is for life …”

Hilarious.poonadarpoonawallayou have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever … pic.twitter.com/smFjCBTH6l – anand mahindra (andanandmahindra) February 11, 2021



Ananda Mahindra is very active on Twitter He has just done a great job The young Turkish cricketer of the Indian team was behind the historic Test series win on Australian soil. He has gifted Mahindra Thar SUV to Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Tagore, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Shubhaman Gill for writing history in Ajibhum.

Poonawala needs to be reintroduced today. Corona vaccine Covishield, made at the Seram Institute of India in Pune in accordance with the Oxford-AstraGeneca formula at the beginning of the new year, is in the country. It is licensed by the Central Drug Regulatory Authority for use in emergencies. It can be said that this is the first company whose corona vaccine has been cleared in India. Courtesy Punawala

Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 12, 2021, 4:58 PM IST

