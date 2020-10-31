Vidyut Jammwal joins forces with Discovery to promote Tiger Conservation Movement Actor spreads awareness and urges people to contribute for the global cause ‘Project C.A.T. – Conserving Acres for Tigers’

Animal Planet, in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF India) and others is back with a new edition of its flagship initiative Project C.A.T: Conserving Acres for Tigers’, that aims to sensitize people about the cause of saving the wild tiger population. This year, the popular Bollywood actor, martial artist and wildlife enthusiast who is known to follow a vegan life- Vidyut Jammwal has come on board to support the noble initiative and help raise awareness about conservation of the Big Cat and their habitat.

Vidyut Jammwal who has always shown an affinity for animals, is well poised to front this social service campaign on Tiger conservation. In the campaign video, actor encourages people to be a part of this initiative by helping the nearly extinct species by donating towards the cause to help conserve the habitat at www.projectcat.discovery.com . The actor made the campaign video special by performing Kalaripayattu moves inspired by the movements of tigers to make sure the message of their conservation hit homes.

Watch the promo here: https://youtu.be/bT4fUMG1NWU