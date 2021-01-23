Vikram Sharma – Human Resource Director at JW Marriott Kolkata

Mr. Vikram Sharma has been appointed as the Human Resource Director at JW Marriott Kolkata. Using his vast experience and nifty managerial skills, Vikram has brought dynamic energy to JW Marriott Kolkata. Responsible for the overall administration of recruitment, strategic HRM, training, and development, employee relations, and retention.He is also responsible for strategic recruitment planning, manpower resource Deployment, Compliance,and documentation. Managing the concerns of the employees and forming new policies using his effective interpersonal skills to mentor and appraise his team also falls under the purview of his work.

