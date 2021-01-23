Navigation
Vikram Sharma – Human Resource Director at JW Marriott Kolkata
Entertainment National News

Vikram Sharma – Human Resource Director at JW Marriott Kolkata

1 min read

Mr. Vikram Sharma has been appointed as the Human Resource Director at JW Marriott Kolkata. Using his vast experience and nifty managerial skills, Vikram has brought dynamic energy to JW Marriott Kolkata. Responsible for the overall administration of recruitment, strategic HRM, training, and development, employee relations, and retention.He is also responsible for strategic recruitment planning, manpower resource Deployment, Compliance,and documentation. Managing the concerns of the employees and forming new policies using his effective interpersonal skills to mentor and appraise his team also falls under the purview of his work.  

admin

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

The Episodic Cinema of Soumyajit Majumder #Homecoming Wraps Up Shoot with a Bang!

3 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

CNG Cyclo Vaganza 2021 will be held on 23rd and 24th of January at Eco Park

3 min read
Kolkata Updates National News

45th Regional Conference Organized By Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) & EIRC

3 min read
International News Kolkata Updates

A Lecture Series to Know the Unknown Facet of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy by MAKAUT, WB  

2 min read
%d bloggers like this: