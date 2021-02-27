Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

By Trisha saha

Herethe RI District 3291 and Rotary Club of Calcutta Centenary along with other Rotary Clubs is arranging a Vintage and Super Car Show at Freemasons Hall, 19 Park Street, in association with of District Grand Lodge of Bengal and EMSA – Eastern Motor Sports Association represented by Mr. Deborshi Sadhan Billy Bose for creating awareness on reducing the Plastic and other pollutants, which are affecting the water bodies and land masses. The event would be called – “Save our City, Say No to Plastic”.

They are also taking this opportunity to invite all Vintage and Super Car Owners of the city, Club members to participate in this event. Through a Carnival they want to spread the most critical message of this millennium.

About the Event:

They said that “we have invited around 40 cars which would include vintage and super cars. The cars will assemble at the Driveway of Freemasons Hall (entry by Gate next to Kwality Restaurant) on February 27th, 2021- Saturday by 2:30 PM”. After a light refreshment, they will inaugurate the Car show and the show will be inaugurated by District Governor RI District 3291 – DG Sudip Mukherjee. There others RI District Leaders will also present in the event.

The following tied up partners of the event are as followed:

Technology Partner: Eastern Motor Sports Association

Venue and Carnival Partner – Grand Lodge of Bengal

Contact: Chirabrata Majumder – President – RC Calcutta Centenary

WhatsApp: 8697731088