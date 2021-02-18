Viral picture of icicles hanging from ceiling fan in Texas leaves netizens worried

People across Texas experienced a power outage amid a rare blast of a snowstorm in the US state. The temperatures plunged below freezing levels, leading to a higher demand for electricity that resulted in the power grid to repeatedly fail.

Capturing the extremity of the weather in Dallas, Thomas Black shared a picture of icicles hanging off a ceiling fan. “This is how cold it is at my Apartment. As a Texan, yes, I’m certainly not built for this. I don’t even care, ”he tweeted.

In the picture, which soon went viral on several social media platforms, the icicles are not only seen hanging from the fan but also can be seen forming on the building walls.

See the picture here:

This is how cold it is at my Apartment. As a Texan, yes, I’m certainly not built for this. I don’t even care. pic.twitter.com/FMt8imglJp – 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 ☩ (hoThomasBlackGG) February 16, 2021

Retweeted over 45,000 times, the viral picture prompted several worrisome reactions among netizens with many urging Black to report the matter to the local fire department. Moreover, other residents of the US state also posted similar scenarios caused by the winter storm in their local areas.

Fort Worth ain’t doing too hot. My part of the city flat out ran out of water. Relying on backup water bottles and if worse comes to worse, I got a bathtub full of snow I can boil. Good luck, friend. pic.twitter.com/B9lhggcMwx – Mewx (ewMewxProductions) February 16, 2021

Kill all power immediately. Take pictures of everything, call the fire department, this place is a fire trap. – oJoan reads, wears a mask, and wants more books (@ cosmyra64) February 17, 2021

Wait, there’s a broken water pipe above that fan, right? – Muni (uni muni_d1) February 16, 2021

Wait wha 😐😐😐 where is the landlord – Charles 🤘🏽 (hil Philly_Phinest9) February 16, 2021

That is super duper duper duper dangerous. Please notify the local fire department because once that starts to thaw it’s going to create a shitload of short circuits and blow all the breakers and flood everything. – Barnacules Nerdgasm (arnBarnacules) February 17, 2021

we left the house to get batteries, food, blankets, etc and came home to this .. our house was built to withstand heat / hurricanes / storms / floods but it wasn’t made for this .. # TexasWinterStorm2021 #houston #TexasFreeze #TexasBlackout pic.twitter.com/doS9AuhwO7 – ♡ (ganmegannnbien) February 17, 2021

Well, when you live in TX you don’t usually have to prepare for events like this. No water at my place so I scraped snow from my drive into tubs with my dust pan. 🤣🥶 # TexasWinterStorm2021 pic.twitter.com/nz7OcuUmNz – Amanda Hayes (amandachayes) February 17, 2021

My moms ceiling is leaking and they have not had electricity for two days now 5 children in the house This is not okay #texaspoweroutage # TexasWinterStorm2021 #AbbottFailedTexas pic.twitter.com/CmhdhzW43Z – 👸🏿 (hiefchiefxz) February 16, 2021

As people continue to face the winter storm blast amid a power outage, National Guard troops have been deployed to keep a check on the families.