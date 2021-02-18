Viral story of a man steals baby camel to gift his girlfriend in dubai tc rc. | international

The camel calf was found a few kilometers away from the farm. But the owner of the house where he was staying said the camel calf had moved into his house.

#Dubai: Giving a birthday present to your partner is a very special thing for all people. Everyone tries to make the special day of the people of the mind more special. There are a lot of plans about what the gift will be like, which partner will like it. Some people are happy with handmade things, some people are happy with something they like. Many people even give gifts with money. In many cases, the partner will ask for the gift again! To satisfy the desire of such a partner, a man from Dubai stole a camel calf to give him a gift of his choice. After that?

There is no limit to asking, a proverb that is often said by the elders of the house. How many people do nothing to satisfy this desire! If that desire is to be a partner rather than one’s own, then one has to pay extra attention to it. However, the young man seems to have never dreamed that his girlfriend would sit on a camel calf on the occasion of his birthday!

Gulf Today reports that the man’s birthday this month was his girlfriend; The woman made such a strange demand that a camel should be given as a gift on the occasion of her birthday. You have to give a camel as a gift to make your girlfriend happy, but you can’t afford it. What you can’t afford to buy is stolen. With such thoughts, the young man stole a newborn camel from a camel farm.

The owner of the farm did not see the camel calf the next morning and started searching. He informed the police as he could not find it anywhere. He also lodged a written complaint.

The police reached the farm and searched for the camel calf but could not find it anywhere. Only then did the police realize that the camel calf had been stolen. The investigation began.



The camel calf was found a few kilometers away from the farm. But the owner of the house where he was staying said the camel calf had moved into his house. But after examining the situation and considering how far the camel calf could go, the police became suspicious. He then admitted the whole incident as soon as the person was pressured.

Dubai police eventually arrested the man and returned the baby to the farm owner.

Gargi Das

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 18, 2021, 1:01 PM IST

