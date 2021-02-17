Viral video of Cobra drinking water from bottle rc | national

Although the video is old, posting it again has made it viral once again. As seen in the video, a person is drinking poison from a plastic bottle.

#Karnataka: Incredible scenes are said but less said. A poisonous King Cobra snake, known as Keute in Bengali, has won the hearts of netizens on social media since Wednesday morning. Although the video is old, posting it again has made it viral once again. As seen in the video, a person is drinking poison from a plastic bottle. Indian Forest Department officer Sushant Nanda went viral on social media to re-post the video.

In a short clip of a few seconds, a forest official is seen feeding water from a bottle to a hooded poisoner with his hands behind Keut’s head. The snake is also engrossed in drinking water like a calm-thirsty child. It is also clear in the video that the snake was very thirsty for water.

Love & water … Two best ingredients of life pic.twitter.com/dy3qB40m6N

– Susanta Nanda IFS (ant susantananda3) February 16, 2021

“Love and water are the two best sources of life,” Indian Forest Department official Sushant Nanda posted the video on Twitter. The rare video, which has won the hearts of environmentalists and animal lovers at the moment, has been viewed nearly 23,000 times on Twitter and the comment box is filled with human love, a netizen said. .

Although like many others, a warning message should be given at the bottom of this video so that the untrained do not go in front of the poison. However, this is not the first video. Earlier in 2016, King Cobra was seen drinking water in a village in Karnataka. He was given water after being rescued from the back of a house and he sat on the rescuer’s lap and drank the water. That video also went viral on social media.

