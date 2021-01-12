Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl

By Samraghi Majumder

In 2017,11th of December Indian, one of the best cricketer Virat Kohli and one of the most glamorous actresses in Bollywood Anushka Sharma got married. They are known as a perfect couple also.

The Indian skipper shared the news of her wife’s pregnancy in August 2020 writing “And then, We were three! Arriving Jan 2021″……A few days back Virat Kohli took a paternity leave fr the ongoing test series against Australia. Which created limelight for the netizens to criticize. However, the fans took the side of the star couple on social media

Identically to this post he shared his baby’s arrival on social media on Jan 11. The baby was born in the afternoon. According to his post, their baby and his wife are completely okay and healthy

Lastly we hope this baby girl bring more happiness in their life.

Anushka Sharma with the new born.