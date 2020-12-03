Virtual Learning and Career Orientation Opportunity for Budge Budge Institute of Technology (BBIT) Students During Pandemic

Budge Budge Institute of Technology (BBIT), one of the prominent educational institutes of West Bengal has taken a path breaking initiative for the students. Considering the pandemic situation, we have come up with an innovative Teaching-Learning process through the modern Learning Management System (LMS) making our students adept with the same. This was announced at a virtual Press Conference in the esteemed presence of Mr. Jagannath Gupta, Chairman of BBIT, Mr. K.K. Gupta, Vice Chairman of BBIT and Mr. Tapas Satapathi, Group Director, BBIT. The other speakers who graced the event today were Dr. Narendra Nath Jana, Principal & Professor, Dept. of Electrical Engineering, BBIT, Mr Dipak Das, General Manager, Training & Placement, BBIT, Dr. Siladitya Bandopadhyay, Associate Professor, Dept. of Chemistry, Dean of students, BBIT, Dr. Moumita Poddar, Professor & Dean of MBA, BBIT, Dr. Rishabh Dev Shukla, Associate Professor, Dept. of Electrical Engineering, Dean of Diploma, BBIT and Dr. Pallab Roy, Head of Mechanical Engineering, BBIT.

As per Government directives all the educational institutes remained closed from 15th March 2020. When none of us were aware of the term called “Online Education”, the education sector was in a deep dilemma. The state educational body, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) initiated online classes, where BBIT came up with a creative teaching learning process through modern LMS. The IT network team of BBIT developed a centralized monitoring system where all the theory and Practical classes are being uploaded by all the departments. This system has not only helped to conduct classes steadily but also helped the faculty members to monitor the quality of the education.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Tapas Satapathi, Group Director, BBIT said “The ongoing pandemic has a devastating impact on millions of people. To maintain the continuity of the teaching-learning process, we are updating the study materials on a daily basis on the LMS Platform by the respective professors of all departments. They are also trying to maintain engagement by giving them online assignments and assessing students’ performance on a regular basis.”

Budge Budge Institute of Technology, is a technical institute aims to produce result-oriented and skilled professionals to meet the ever-growing demands of industries. Where the new normal has changed the complete scenario of the Educational system as well, we, at BBIT, are assuring to build a strong career for the students amid this pandemic. Due to the current crisis situation a large number of youths have lost their jobs or failed to begin their career. To guide the students to choose the right career, BBIT has come up with this innovative counseling guidance session for the students. They have also conducted several webinars for the students with nationally acclaimed speakers from several institutes. From conducting virtual placement drives to arranging mock assessment test for placement readiness, our Training and Placement team is working relentlessly towards providing complete career solutions and support to our beloved students. Beyond our own students, we from BBIT are also proud to say that organizing the virtual pool campus for students of different institutions across the state has also been carried out.

About BBIT: The Budge Budge Institute of Technology or BBIT is a self-financing college in West Bengal, India offering Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in Engineering and Technology and other allied fields. The college is affiliated to West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (Diploma Courses), Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses) and all the relevant programs are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi.

Photo Caption (L- R): Dr. Pallab Roy, Dr. Rishabh Dev Shukla, Dr. Siladitya Bandopadhyay, Dr. Narendra Nath Jana, Mr. Tapas Satapathi, Dr. Moumita Poddar, Ms. Shruti Ray, Mr. Dipak Das