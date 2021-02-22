Vivo S9 launch date confirmed, expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor

Vivo S9 will launch on March 3 in China, the company revealed via Weibo. Vivo has not revealed any of the specifications of the phone, but it is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 processor. Just like the Vivo V20 Pro launched in India last year, the smartphone may also feature a dual-selfie camera. There is no information regarding the expected price or Vivo S9’s launch in other regions including India. However, it is expected to release in India as well.

The design of the Vivo S9 is expected to be similar to Vivo S7. It may feature a 6.44-inch Full HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the front, it will feature a 44MP primary front snapper and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The dual selfie cameras will be housed inside a broad notch in the middle. On the rear, it will feature a 64MP primary camera (Samsung GW1). Other details about the camera module have not been revealed yet.

Earlier this month, the device was spotted on 3C certification. It may sport up to 12GB RAM under the hood and run on Android 11 out of the box with the company’s proprietary skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Vivo is also expected to launch Vivo S9e next month. The main difference between the two 5G-enabled devices is that the Vivo S9e will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 processor.