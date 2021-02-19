WandaVision episode 7 recap: MCU series reveals its big villain

With its latest episode, WandaVision continues the trend of doling out big reveals. As the finale comes closer, the first Marvel Studios TV series to see the light of day has set up an explosive finale that is going to have repercussions on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Vision wakes up, looking alive once again, and encounters Darcy Lewis, who is now unaware of her true reality. She thinks she is a part of a circus. Vision snaps her out of it and together they head off for Wanda’s house in an extremely slow truck. Along the way, they encounter many impediments, which they chalk up to Wanda’s unwillingness to let them come to her.

Meanwhile, Monica and Jimmy Woo are given a rover by a breakaway faction of SWORD Monica suits up and tries to get the rover past Westview’s wall. She fails, and decides to enter by her own. She eventually succeeds and now she is clearly a superhero.

Back at Wanda’s home, she is having trouble dealing with Vision’s absence and Agnes arrives to take the kids, which are being quite a handful. Wanda is confronted by Monica, who appeals to Wanda’s innate goodness, but Agnes calmly takes Wanda away. Is she really who we think she is?

Vision has had enough of the hurdles that he believes Wanda is putting in his way, and just takes off, leaving Darcy high and dry in the truck.

Wanda finds the twins missing and asks Agnes about their whereabouts, who says they must be in the basement. Wanda climbs down the stairs leading into the basement, and Agnes appears, showing her true form: Agatha Harkness. It is as many predicted – she is the one who is behind everything, and Wanda was merely her pawn. Though, not particularly shocking, the reveal nonetheless leaves a significant impact.

Wanda, too shocked and powerless to resist, falls under Agatha’s delusion.

In the mid-credit scene (yes, there is one), Monica looks through the door to the basement leading towards Agatha’s lair. She gets accosted by Pietro Maximoff.

