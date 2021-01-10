Warm your soul with a special ‘Winter Menu’ at La Macario Cafe

With the rising chill in the air, people are looking for ideal comfort food that will warm them up on a cold winter day. One always wants to sip into a cup of something soothing or dig into soul warming dishes, to keep themselves cozy and winter ready.

To kickstart this cold season, La Macario Cafe has come up with their very own ‘Winter Menu’​ serving the season’s offerings. This specially crafted menu will be available for patrons until the end of January 2021.

The menu comprises a comforting, healthy and wholesome selection of deliciousness. Starting with soups, the options are ‘Creamy Asparagus Soup’​ (perfect blend of asparagus cream and stock) and ‘Classic Roasted Pumpkin Soup’​ (​incredibly healthy soup made from pumpkin purée). The appetizers include ​‘​Chilli Water-chestnut​’​, (​It’s a spicy mix of Water-chestnut in spicy tangy chilli garlic mix​), ​‘Peri Peri Sweet Potato Fries in Orange Vinaigrette’​ ​, (special fries made with sweet potato, spiced up with some home-made peri peri mix masala and served with a dressing of orange vinaigrette) and Swiss Cheese Fondue Platter ( Mix of variety of cheese like Emmental, Gruyere served along with Garlic Croutons Herbed Garlic Roasted, Potatoes, broccoli, Carrots, Mushroom). For mains, there’s ‘Asparagus Risotto’ (​classic Italian dish made with arborio rice, stock, fresh asparagus and parmesan cheese) ​, ​‘Winter Squash Crepe in Creamy Thyme Sauce​’​ (​a special baked crepe with a filling of mixed vegetables in arrabbiata topped with creamy thyme sauce​) and ‘Pasta Bowl’​ ​(​classic penne pasta with mix of homemade oven dried tomatoes and a tinge of pesto to top it up​).

The sinful desserts on the menu are ‘Strawberry Shortcake’ (​strawberry coulis cream and fresh berries together) and ​‘​Strawberry and Nutella Crepes’​. There’s also a variety of everyone’s favourite winter drink – Hot Chocolate. Apart from the classic flavour, there is also an addition of profoundly rich offerings, including, ‘Peppermint Winter Hot Chocolate’​ ​, ​‘​Spiked Winter Cinnamon Hot chocolate’​ ,​ ‘​ Strawberry White Chocolate’ and ​‘Hot Chocolate with marshmallows’.​

So, drop by and savour these divine delicacies at La Macario Cafe, to bring ease to your culinary senses this winter!

Additional Information

Address: 10 Wood Street, 1st Floor. Kolkata 700016

Operational Hours: 11:30 am to 10:30 pm

For direct delivery/takeaway: +91 74390 93294

Meal for 2: Rs 900 + taxes

Delivery aggregators: Swiggy and Zomato