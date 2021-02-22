Watch: Frightened dog stuck in a wall rescued in China

A dog in China had to be rescued after it got stuck in a wall trying to flee firecrackers. The video of rescuers breaking the wall to save the canine is now making rounds on the internet.

The incident took place on February 13, when locals were celebrating the Lunar New Year, according to the Shanghai-based news website The Paper. As per the report, the dog, frightened by the festive firecrackers, was trying to flee when it ended up being trapped in the wall.

The incident took place in China’s Jiangsu Province, on the fourth floor of a residential compound in Yancheng.

Watch the video here:

The video of the incident, which was originally shared on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, features the dog with its head sticking out of the wall, as rescuers figure out how to free the animal.

In the video, an officer can be seen breaking opening the wall with a hammer to make enough room for the pet to wriggle out.

According to a Daily Mail report, neighbors believe that the pet belongs to a local but had no idea how it ended up inside the wall.