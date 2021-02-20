Watch: Gun-toting man robs TV reporter, cameraman live on air in Ecuador

A television crew in Ecuador found themselves at the receiving end when they were robbed at gunpoint, live on air. As the journalist was preparing for a broadcast, a masked man approached them with a revolver, demanding their mobile phones before his escape was caught on camera.

The incident happened when TV reporter Diego Ordinola was reporting for DirecTV Sports from outside the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil when a man wearing a face mask held them at gunpoint on camera demanding their mobile phones. After the journalist, the robber pointed the gun at the cameraperson, snatching the phones and running away.

As the camera kept rolling – all startled – the crew chased him. However, the offender gave them a slip and escaped on a motorcycle across the street.

Ordinola shared the clip saying the incident happened in broad daylight and was left stunned. “We can’t even work quietly,” he added, adding that it happened around 1 pm in the afternoon outside the stadium. “The olPoliciaEcuador promised to find these criminals,” he added.

As people reached out to him after the horrifying incident, many said they were glad that the crew escaped unharmed. Thanking all he wrote: “Thank you all for your messages of solidarity, I appreciate you very much. Let’s unite to eradicate crime in Ecuador. “

However, this is not the only robbery that happened live on air.

In 2015, an armed man stole TV cameras from two news crews live on air, pistol-whipping one camera man during the vicious assault. As KNTV reporter Kris Sanchez and cameraman Alan Waples were about to go live, a man came from behind and pointed the gun at the cameraman’s head. When a visibly frightened Waples offered to give away his camera, the robber threw him on the ground and slammed the gun on his ear, which caused severe bleeding.

In another incident, a South African television journalist, Vuyo Mvoko, was mugged while preparing for a live broadcast in Johannesburg. The reporter was reporting on the arrival of Zambian President Edgar Lungu at Milpark Hospital when two men robbed the crew’s mobile phones and laptop, with cameras rolling.