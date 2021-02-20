Navigation
Watch: Gun-toting man robs TV reporter, cameraman live on air in Ecuador
National News

Watch: Gun-toting man robs TV reporter, cameraman live on air in Ecuador

2 min read


A television crew in Ecuador found themselves at the receiving end when they were robbed at gunpoint, live on air. As the journalist was preparing for a broadcast, a masked man approached them with a revolver, demanding their mobile phones before his escape was caught on camera.

The incident happened when TV reporter Diego Ordinola was reporting for DirecTV Sports from outside the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil when a man wearing a face mask held them at gunpoint on camera demanding their mobile phones. After the journalist, the robber pointed the gun at the cameraperson, snatching the phones and running away.

As the camera kept rolling – all startled – the crew chased him. However, the offender gave them a slip and escaped on a motorcycle across the street.

Ordinola shared the clip saying the incident happened in broad daylight and was left stunned. “We can’t even work quietly,” he added, adding that it happened around 1 pm in the afternoon outside the stadium. “The olPoliciaEcuador promised to find these criminals,” he added.

As people reached out to him after the horrifying incident, many said they were glad that the crew escaped unharmed. Thanking all he wrote: “Thank you all for your messages of solidarity, I appreciate you very much. Let’s unite to eradicate crime in Ecuador. “

However, this is not the only robbery that happened live on air.

In 2015, an armed man stole TV cameras from two news crews live on air, pistol-whipping one camera man during the vicious assault. As KNTV reporter Kris Sanchez and cameraman Alan Waples were about to go live, a man came from behind and pointed the gun at the cameraman’s head. When a visibly frightened Waples offered to give away his camera, the robber threw him on the ground and slammed the gun on his ear, which caused severe bleeding.

In another incident, a South African television journalist, Vuyo Mvoko, was mugged while preparing for a live broadcast in Johannesburg. The reporter was reporting on the arrival of Zambian President Edgar Lungu at Milpark Hospital when two men robbed the crew’s mobile phones and laptop, with cameras rolling.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
%d bloggers like this: