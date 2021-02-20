Watch: Newlyweds in Tamil Nadu receive gas cylinder, petrol as wedding gift!

Looking for a ‘unique’ wedding gift to offer your friends on their special day could be similar to searching for a needle in a haystack. But not for this group of friends in Tamil Nadu! To surprise this newlywed couple, a group of friends had the clarity of a diamond and loads of wit when they gifted them an LPG cylinder and a jar of petrol! Now, their gesture has left many impressed online, saying rising fuel prices across the country surely makes fuel a worthy gift.

The group of friends said it was a ‘thoughtful’ gift for the newlywed couple, who tied the knot at a ceremony in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai. In a video that has left netizens in splits, guests were also seen presenting the couple with garlands of onions.

The new bride and groom were seen laughing all the way even as they posed for photographs surrounded by guests.

Watch the video:

As petrol prices neared Rs 100 in the state and cooking gas was at Rs 900, their choice of gift got many talking on social media. “Guests at the wedding of Karthik and Saranya said the gesture was thought-provoking,” ETV Bharat reported.

As the video went viral, here’s how netizens reacted:

Haha this is cute though – Samina Shaikh (amsaminaUFshaikh) February 18, 2021

The most expensive gift .. AWAKEN INDIA

JAI HIND https://t.co/TALeFyNl4f – Sini (ini Sini36131409) February 19, 2021

This is a good act of dissent but be safe with such things .. https://t.co/KjWsVPoMRJ – Pradeep 🕶️ (raPradeep_tk) February 19, 2021