Watch: Shahrukh Khan’s entry into IPL brings wild cheers in Tamil Nadu team bus

Shahrukh Khan, the explosive batsman from Tamil Nadu, was picked up by Punjab Kings for 5.25 crore. Shahrukh, who was an uncapped player and had a base price of Rs 20 lakh, was the subject of an intense bidding battle before the Punjab franchise snapped him up for the astronomical sum.

His acquisition brought loud cheers in the Tamil Nadu team bus, as tweeted by Dinesh Karthik.

Turn up the volume and listen to the team’s happiness for our bright#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/wkDfFbqGGP – DK (inDineshKarthik) February 18, 2021

The hard-hitting right-hander was expected to attract keen interest from the IPL franchises after having played some swashbuckling knocks in the recent edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

His match-winning knock of 40 off 19 balls, which included five fours and two sixes, against Himachal Pradesh in the tournament earned him plaudits from one and all.

Shahrukh has also played first-class and List A cricket for Tamil Nadu. At the first-class level, he has 231 runs from 5 matches with a highest score of 92. At the List-A level, he has 286 runs from 20 matches at an average of 35.75.

With Shahrukh’s acquisition, Punjab Kings now have a host of hard-hitters in their ranks, which includes the likes of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and newly bought Moises Henriques and David Malan.

The Punjab franchise, which started the auction with a wallet of Rs 53.2 crore, made some big buys including the likes of Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson who they purchased for a price of Rs 14 crore.

But having released the maverick Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell Before the auction, Punjab Kings would have wanted to bring in some replacements who have a prowess for big hitting. They will be pleased to have acquired Shahrukh and Henriques now, who are expected to strengthen their middle order.