WB Interim Budget 2021: 3% salary increase per year, 3 lakh in retirement! Mamata meets the demands of side teachers West Bengal Interim Budget 2021 for teachers to get 3 percent increase in salary every year at retirement they will get 3 lakhs | kolkata

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee presented the vote on account in the state assembly. As Finance Minister Amit Mitra fell ill, the Chief Minister presented Budget 7 The drumbeat of the assembly vote has sounded. Naturally, this is the last budget of the second grassroots government. All in all, this budget has become especially important. Before the presentation of the interim budget, however, there was a commotion in the assembly Left-Congress 8 decided to boycott the session

Chief Minister Annapurna’s role in the pre-election budget He announced a generous budget There was a significant increase in the issue of salaries of side teachers The salary of side teachers in the state will be increased by 3 percent every year At the same time, after retirement, that is, on completion of 60 years, the retirement allowance will be 2 lakh rupees The Chief Minister announced this in the interim budget As a result, the long-standing salary problem of the state’s tutors will be addressed

On the same day, the Central Calcutta Square was agitated by the movement of the side teachers demanding to fix the salary structure. Their movement was intensifying from the beginning of the new year. From January 18, they staged a protest near the Bikash Bhaban in Salt Lake. On Friday, they decided to launch a new campaign. Thunder struck as Subodh Mallick marched from Square to Nabannamukhi.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 5, 2021, 5:52 PM IST

