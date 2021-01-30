WB TET 2021: 31 January Primary TET, details of the details of the exam | kolkata

The primary tate is going to be held on Sunday. The test will be conducted at around 1000 test centers across the state. Which includes twenty-five examination centers in Kolkata.

#Kolkata: The primary tate is going to be held on Sunday. The test will be conducted at around 1000 test centers across the state. Which includes twenty-five examination centers in Kolkata. The chief secretary has already held a video conference with the district superintendent and police superintendents to ensure that the examination goes smoothly. According to the board sources, the number of candidates this time is two and a half lakh. Originally, according to the notification published in May 2016, only those who applied will get the opportunity to sit for this exam.

According to the board sources, the candidates will come offline on the same day on Sunday. The test will start from one o’clock in the afternoon. A total of 2 hours and 30 minutes will be given to the candidates to answer. The board has already made arrangements for the candidates to download the admit card online. However, the Board has issued a notification for the examination stating the rules to be followed by the candidates:

1) Every examinee has to download the admit card and enter the examination center on Sunday at 12 noon or earlier.

2) No one can enter the test center with the bag.

3) Mobile phones, calculators and all kinds of electronic gadgets can not be entered if tested. If any type of electronics device is found in the possession of any examinee in the examination center, his examination will be canceled.



4) Candidates can use only black ball point pen in the test.

On the other hand, the High Court has already directed the Board of Primary Education to take the primary TET in accordance with the Corona Rules. According to board sources, instructions have already been given to the test centers to sanitize the test centers. It is learned that the Chief Secretary had given a video conference with the district magistrate and police superintendents. No loudspeakers will be allowed to be used in the areas adjacent to the test center from 10 am to 4 pm, guidelines have already been issued by the district magistrates.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:January 30, 2021, 5:44 PM IST

